Local News
ticker

Queen Elizabeth II had historic relationship with the Mohawks

September 14, 2022 48 views
Queen Elizabeth II met with band council Chief the late Wellington Staats in 1959. Her first visit to Six Nations as Queen.

By Lynda Powless and Bree Duwyn Writers Six Nations longest serving treaty partner, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last week at the age of 94 triggering not only a shift in Britian’s monarchy but how First Nations will move forward. The Queen peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors said they had concerns regarding her health. Indigenous people in Canada have a complicated relationship with the Monarchy, viewing it as both a treaty partner and part of the institution that perpetuated historic crimes against Indigenous people. The First Nations Leadership Council of B.C. have called on King Charles III to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery, a concept of international law that allowed and justified the taking of lands deemed vacant if not inhabitated by Christians. It was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse
Local News

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse

September 14, 2022 54

Six Nations Fall Fair moving out of pandemic to fun in the sun The weekend sunshine…

Read more
Local News

Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court

September 14, 2022 32

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed…

Read more