Queen Elizabeth II had historic relationship with the Mohawks

By Lynda Powless and Bree Duwyn Writers Six Nations longest serving treaty partner, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last week at the age of 94 triggering not only a shift in Britian’s monarchy but how First Nations will move forward. The Queen peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors said they had concerns regarding her health. Indigenous people in Canada have a complicated relationship with the Monarchy, viewing it as both a treaty partner and part of the institution that perpetuated historic crimes against Indigenous people. The First Nations Leadership Council of B.C. have called on King Charles III to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery, a concept of international law that allowed and justified the taking of lands deemed vacant if not inhabitated by Christians. It was…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice