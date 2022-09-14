Six Nations commemorates Orange Shirt Day with picnic packs and media campaign

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

Six Nations has partnered with the Survivors’ Secretariat to hold a picnic pack giveaway drive-thru event at Oneida Business Park on Sept. 29 to commemorate Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.

Caitlin Court, SN communications coordinator, presented Six Nations Elected Council with an overview of plans for the event, which include the giveaway and a social media awareness campaign.

The picnic pack giveaway will be a way for families to gather together and will begin at 11:30 a.m. until all stock is gone, according to Court. Once supplies run low, people will be notifying community members as well as posting signage to update on the stock.

They have a total of 800 packs available and each pack will provide for up to five people per household.

The picnic packs include a picnic blanket, a reusable grocery bag and cooler bag, herb starter kit, and an Every Child Matters flag.

Court said that the herb starter kit will contain the essentials to grow rosemary, sage or basil.

A meal will be provided within the picnic packs as well.

“Health Promotions have been working closely with our working group to ensure it is a healthy balanced meal,” said Court.

For the duration of the drive-thru event, Elected Chief Mark Hill raised concerns for traffic control and possibly involving Six Nations police.

SAO Darrin Jamieson said that when Public Works and police were involved with the drive-thru distribution of COVID-19 Rapid-Antigen tests, it went well.

Elected Chief Mark Hill also said that Six Nations could partner with Chiefswood Park and Veterans Park. This way, community members could go and enjoy their picnic packs.

Elected Chief Hill also said additional orange bows will be hung throughout the community and the Every Child Matters crosswalk will receive a fresh coat of paint leading up to Orange Shirt Day.

Newly elected Councillor Greg Frazer questioned what will be done to make sure elders are aware of the event as they may not have access to social media.

Elected Chief Hill said that Six Nations could take the event a step further in involving elders within the community by organizing something with the Iroquois Lodge, as well as delivering picnic packs to elders in their homes.

Six Nations will also initiate a social media campaign to raise awareness about Orange Shirt Day throughout the community. A hashtag will be used across all social media, under the tag #SNwearsorange.

“(The campaign will be a way) to share how our community is raising awareness and honouring every child on Sept. 30,” Court said.

She said that to promote the events, postcards were sent out to community members via mail, but may not have reached every household yet.

“We hope to see photos from events around the community, families enjoying their picnic packs together and so much more,” said Court.

