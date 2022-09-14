Sports
Six Nations’ defenceman joins Caledonia lineup after two-year hockey hiatus

September 14, 2022 135 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer It’s still rather early in the season for the Caledonia Corvairs. But one of the surprises for the Corvairs, who compete in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), has been the play of Six Nations own Damon Decaire. The 19-year-old defenceman cracked the roster of the junior squad even though he had not played hockey in the past two seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020-21 GOJHL season. And Decaire was unable to suit up for any hockey club last season since he was unvaccinated. Provincial health regulations, however, have now been lifted and unvaccinated players, like Decaire, are eligible to toil for hockey clubs during the 2022-23 campaign. Jake MacNeil, the Corvairs’ director of player personnel, said Decaire attended a Caledonia…

