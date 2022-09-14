Local News
Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse

Six Nations Fall Fair moving out of pandemic to fun in the sun The weekend sunshine turned into smiles and fun for the annual Six Nations fair this past weekend. The 152nd annual fair was finally able to open its doors after a pandemic shutdown. The fair is put on annually by the Six Nations Agricultural Society. It ran from Friday to Sunday at the Six Nations fair grounds. There were midway rides a horse pull, food, game booths, a smoke dance competition and Miss Six Nations Pageant. Shouts of fun could be heard coming from a fair mainstay the annual demolition derby. It wouldn’t be a fair without displays from tractors and farm equipment to preserves. The new Miss Six Nations 2022 is Nikaronhya’a Dawn Martin. Miss Teen Six…

