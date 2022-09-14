Six Nations federal schools to close for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- All federal schools at Six Nations of the Grand River will be closed Monday Sept. 19, 2022, to mark the State Funeral of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared it a one-time holiday to allow federal employees time to remember and commemorate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Director of Federal Schools for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Travis Anderson, said in an announcement Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022) the one-time paid holiday is in line with similar holidays occurring in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Anderson said it is also “in keeping with this historic event and Canadian convention. The time of reflection is intended to allow for employees from coast to coast to coast to pay their respects at national or local events.”

Canada will hold a televised live streamed national commemorative ceremony in Ottawa at the Christ Church Cathedral that will include government officials’ dignitaries, organizations, and military regiments.

The announcement said “it is our hope that employees and all Canadians take time to reflect this Sept. 19, 2022, on the impacts of the monarchy and the Queen’s legacy.

The announcement goes on to say “There are those for whom the passing of a monarch is a reminder of oppression and colonial rule, and we respect those feelings as much as we do those feeling a loss. This time of reflection also offers an opportunity to dedicate some time to a cause that is close to your heart as an act of service.”

Add Your Voice