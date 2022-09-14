Slider
Thompson captures two awards at Premier Lacrosse League ceremony

September 14, 2022 20 views
Lyle Thompson

By Sam Laskaris Writer Lyle Thompson was rewarded for his efforts during the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) season this past Friday. Thompson, a member of Onondoga Nation who now lives in Ohsweken, won a pair of categories at the league’s awards ceremony. For the second straight year Thompson was selected as the most humanitarian player in the professional field lacrosse circuit. Thompson had been featured in a 2021 Sports Illustrated issue where he used his platform as a popular pro athlete to offer his views on the atrocities which had occurred in the residential school system in Canada. Thompson was one of three finalists that were up for the humanitarian award this year. He also ended up winning the league’s Attackman of the Year Award. Thompson, a member of…

