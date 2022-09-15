Nunavik man charged, accused of making plane bomb threat

By Jeff Pelletier

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A man in Umiujaq has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat that disrupted two Air Inuit flights earlier this week.

On Monday, the airline said in a Facebook post that two of its Dash 8 passenger planes were grounded in Puvirnituq and Kuujjuaraapik over what it described as unfounded internet threats.

By mid-afternoon, flights had resumed.

“A male in his 20’s from Nunavik was arrested in Umiujaq and charged with various accusations,” Jean-Francois Morin, Nunavik Police Service’s deputy-chief, wrote in an email.

Morin did not say what specific charges were laid, nor did he identify the suspect. He did say that the charges stemmed from a bomb threat.

“He is currently detained awaiting a bail hearing,” Morin said.

“That’s what we are willing to share right now as the investigation is still ongoing.”

Jeff Pelletier is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works for the

NUNATSIAQ NEWS. The LJI is a federally funded program. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

