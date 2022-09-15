National News
ticker

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

September 15, 2022 23 views

 By Audrey Mcavoy

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU (AP)- Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories.

Two of the eight appointees, Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, the latest observatory proposed for the mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The summit currently hosts about a dozen telescopes built since the late 1960s.

Responding to the protests, he state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority this year with a new law that says Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native<** Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on the governing body, instead of merely advising the summit’s managers as they do now.

The eight nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.

The authority will have 11 voting members. The other three are representatives of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents and Hawaii County’s mayor.

Ige thanked the nominees for being willing to serve on the authority.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Coalition on climate adaptation says Canada needs hard targets on disaster resilience

September 15, 2022 16

 By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -A broad coalition on climate adaptation and disaster resilience…

Read more
National News

RCMP say dozens provided statements in B.C. claims of hit and run case 

September 15, 2022 20

MISSION- RCMP in Mission, B.C., say about 30 witnesses have provided statements in an investigation involving…

Read more

Leave a Reply