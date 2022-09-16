National News
ticker

Six Nations business robbed at gunpoint

September 16, 2022 52 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor
OHSWEKEN, ON- The Six Nations Police are seeking help from the public after a Sixth Line business was robbed by three men brandishing handguns  Tuesday, Sept., 13, 2022 just before 5 p.m.

The  employees at the Sixth Line and Onondaga Road business were  visibly shaken when police arrived to learn an armed robbery at gunpoint by three armed men had occurred at the business at about 4:49 p.m..
Employees provided a description to police of the suspects and vehicle.
Police provided descriptions are:
Suspect one – black male approximately 6′-3″, 160 lbs, with thick hair, early 20’s dressed in black clothing pointed a handgun
Suspect two – black male approximately 5′-4″, 140 lbs, dressed in black pointed a handgun
Suspect three – white male approximately 5′-3″ 135 lbs, dressed in all black clothing with an under armour sweater on pointed a handgun

All three men wore medical masks and left westbound in a small grey foreign Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).
Police continue to investigate and are asking the public with any information to contact police at 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago

September 16, 2022 19

VANCOUVER- Day parole has been extended for a woman convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk…

Read more
National News

Inuit plead for priest’s return to Canada over abuse claims 

September 16, 2022 33

By Nicolas Vaux-montagny THE ASSOCIATED PRESS LYON, France (AP)- A priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit…

Read more

Leave a Reply