Six Nations business robbed at gunpoint

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN, ON- The Six Nations Police are seeking help from the public after a Sixth Line business was robbed by three men brandishing handguns Tuesday, Sept., 13, 2022 just before 5 p.m.

The employees at the Sixth Line and Onondaga Road business were visibly shaken when police arrived to learn an armed robbery at gunpoint by three armed men had occurred at the business at about 4:49 p.m..

Employees provided a description to police of the suspects and vehicle.

Police provided descriptions are:

Suspect one – black male approximately 6′-3″, 160 lbs, with thick hair, early 20’s dressed in black clothing pointed a handgun

Suspect two – black male approximately 5′-4″, 140 lbs, dressed in black pointed a handgun

Suspect three – white male approximately 5′-3″ 135 lbs, dressed in all black clothing with an under armour sweater on pointed a handgun

All three men wore medical masks and left westbound in a small grey foreign Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Police continue to investigate and are asking the public with any information to contact police at 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com.

