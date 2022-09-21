Local News
Canada paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth

September 21, 2022 50 views
Canada paid tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a solemn service in Ottawa Monday that featured Algonquin spiritual adviser and poet Albert Dumont and musical interludes that included Indigenous playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway and Peruvian vocalist Patricia Cano

Canada paid tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a solemn service in Ottawa Monday that featured Algonquin spiritual adviser and poet Albert Dumont and musical interludes that included Indigenous playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway and Peruvian vocalist Patricia Cano

