National News
ticker

Positive case of COVID-19 at MCFN Caring Together Week event

September 22, 2022 60 views

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-An attendee of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s Caring Together Week event held Tuesday (Sept. 20) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MCFN’s  the Pandemic Nurse has requested that all attendees of the event self-monitor for 10 days, ending at midnight on Oct. 2.

If you develop symptoms, they ask that you isolate and test for COVID-19, before following up with your local Public Health Unit or community health office.

For those who attended the event, this is a low risk situation, but special attention should be given to the Elderly, vulnerable youth who are unvaccinated and those who are immune-compromised.

Symptoms to monitor for 10 days after exposure include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

You should avoid public spaces were you are unable to physically-distance yourself if you become ill.

If you do develop any of these symptoms or other COVID-19 related symptoms, self-isolate immediately and contact your public health facilities, continue to sanitize your hands, and try to avoid public transportation if visiting your public care provider. If this is unavoidable, wear a mask and maintain a two feet distance from others in the vehicle.

To learn more about COVID-19, please visit  www.ontario.ca/coronavirus .

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inquests to be held into Saskatchewan stabbings, death of suspect in custody

September 22, 2022 50

By Mickey Djuric  The Canadian Press  REGINA – Juries comprising six Indigenous people are to participate…

Read more
National News

B.C. adds $2 million to enhance suicide prevention, patient care

September 22, 2022 41

VICTORIA-British Columbia’s minister of mental health and addictions has announced $2 million in funding to support…

Read more

Leave a Reply