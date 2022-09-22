Positive case of COVID-19 at MCFN Caring Together Week event

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-An attendee of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s Caring Together Week event held Tuesday (Sept. 20) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MCFN’s the Pandemic Nurse has requested that all attendees of the event self-monitor for 10 days, ending at midnight on Oct. 2.

If you develop symptoms, they ask that you isolate and test for COVID-19, before following up with your local Public Health Unit or community health office.

For those who attended the event, this is a low risk situation, but special attention should be given to the Elderly, vulnerable youth who are unvaccinated and those who are immune-compromised.

Symptoms to monitor for 10 days after exposure include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

You should avoid public spaces were you are unable to physically-distance yourself if you become ill.

If you do develop any of these symptoms or other COVID-19 related symptoms, self-isolate immediately and contact your public health facilities, continue to sanitize your hands, and try to avoid public transportation if visiting your public care provider. If this is unavoidable, wear a mask and maintain a two feet distance from others in the vehicle.

To learn more about COVID-19, please visit www.ontario.ca/coronavirus .

