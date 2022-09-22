Sudden death investigation of 2 men ruled non-suspicious

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has ruled out foul play in the deaths of two 19-year-old men found in a city home Wednesday, (Set., 8, 2022).

At about 7:40 p.m. BPS were called to a Sheridan Street residence after receiving a call of concern for the well-being of a man at the Sheridan Street residence.

Police arrive and found two men – both 19-years of age – deceased within the residence.

The BPS said “At this time, the Brantford Police Service would like to advise the public that investigators do not believe foul play is involved and have ruled the deaths to be non-suspicious.”

Next of kin have been notified and the Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Out of compassion for the families, the names of the deceased will not be released.

