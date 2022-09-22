Truck catches fire travelling down Highway 54

Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene of a truck fire on Highway 54 Wednesday. (Photo by Bree Duwyn)

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services doused an engine fire that sent a bobtail truck off to the side of the Hwy 54 roadway Wednesday (Sept., 21) at about 2:15 p.m. .

The driver and one passenger were in the vehicle at the time, completing truck driving training without a trailer. No one was injured.

They first spotted the smoke while driving and one of the individuals said that the break chamber had caught on fire. They acted quickly to extinguish the small fire with a fire extinguisher they had in the cab, before calling Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services.

Two Six Nations fire cruisers and two fire trucks arrived on scene, where fire fighters worked to cool down the truck by dousing it with a steady stream of water and control highway traffic.

Six Nations Fire chief Ashley Russell-Taylor was the scene saying he likes to come and monitor incidents involving large vehicles such as transport trucks and trailers for safety assurance.

