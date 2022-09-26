National News
ticker

Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured

September 26, 2022 45 views

A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down 4 1/2 miles (7.2 kilometers) north of the Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The airport is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Aerial video of the crash site showed a smoldering wreckage with scattered debris.

Tribal police said they responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. and the pilot and passenger both avoided injury.

Authorities have not released their names or the helicopter’s flight plan.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Woodstock won’t back away from comments about Indigenous men

September 26, 2022 60

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Strong criticism and calls to step away from his…

Read more
National News

 Manitoba health authority promises to help address racism in health care services 

September 26, 2022 45

THOMPSON, Man.- Health officials and Indigenous leaders in northern Manitoba have signed a declaration to address…

Read more

Leave a Reply