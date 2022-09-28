Alberta provincial court releases Indigenous Justice Strategy

EDMONTON- Alberta’s provincial court has unveiled a new Indigenous justice strategy after two years of discussions with First Nations and Metis leaders, as well as legal groups.

The plan, unveiled by Chief Judge Derek Redman today, includes 20 concrete measures the court aims to take to better serve Indigenous people.

A summary of the strategy says it includes ensuring that judges and staff have a comprehensive understanding of Indigenous history, heritage and laws, as well as establishing Indigenous cultural practices in courthouses and courtrooms.

It says meetings are to be held annually between court leadership, leaders of Treaties 6, 7 and 8 and leaders of the Metis Nation of Alberta and Metis settlements to maintain relationships and address the community’s needs.

The announcement comes two days before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Redman, who was appointed to Chief Judge in 2020, is from Lethbridge, Alta., and has been practising law since the early ’80s.

“The leadership of this court has spent the past two years listening to people from across the Indigenous communities of this province, and we are ready to put what we’ve heard, what we’ve learned, into action,” he said in a release.

“We will continue to listen and to respond.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

