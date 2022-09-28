Chiefs’ assistant coach to be inducted into national sports hall of fame

By Sam Laskaris Writer John Tavares is understandably thrilled with his upcoming accolade. But Tavares, one of the best lacrosse players Canada has produced and a current assistant coach with the Six Nations Chiefs, believes his accomplishment is also good for the sport. “It definitely means a lot to me and my family,” Tavares said of his induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. “But it also brings lacrosse to the forefront.” Though lacrosse is officially Canada’s summer sport, Tavares believes it still does not receive the recognition it deserves. The 2022 induction class, which consists of eight individuals, had been announced this past May. But the induction ceremony will be staged Oct. 6 in Toronto. Tavares, who is 54, lives in Mississauga. And he continues to work as a…



