HCCC/HDI seeking to intervene in Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit

September 28, 2022 104 views
Six Nations massive lawsuit asking what happened to its money and lands along the Grand River finally to see court in January but HCCC intervention may delay. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

HCCC intervention could stall Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit By Lynda Powless Editor After three decades of legal wrangling Six Nations trillion dollar lawsuit against Canada and Ontario may not only be stalled, but an intervention by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) could now see any settlement shared with Haudenosaunee communities stretching across Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. The trillion-dollar lawsuit launched by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is expected to open in the courts in January 2023. The HCCC’s legal move could see claims to any settlement expand to include 18 other communities and longhouses. The HCCC, represented by its Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI, Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle), motion was heard by the Superior Court of Justice Sept. 16, 2022, and is seeking to become part of…

