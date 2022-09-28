Local News
Minister Marc Miller outlines summer work by his department

September 28, 2022 24 views

OTTAWA-The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, issued the following statement Sept 21, 2022: “This summer, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with First Nations, Inuit and Métis leadership, as well as community members including Elders, Survivors and youth, in person, on their land, to discuss common goals. Work has been done to deliver on our commitments to close socioeconomic gaps, address injustices, combat prejudice and strengthen our relationship with Indigenous Peoples. This has also been an opportunity to have direct conversations and build personal relationships. “We kicked off the summer by going to Siksika Nation in Alberta with the Prime Minister on June 2nd, to conclude one of the largest settlement agreements reached in Canada, aimed at addressing past wrongs dating back over a century when the Government…

