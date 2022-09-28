Six Nations audit shows surplus despite own source revenue drop

Six Nations Elected Council is made up of one Elected Chief and nine councillors. Councillors are elected at large for a population of 24,000 (2017) Total Elected Chief and Councillor honoraria was $ 447,300. Travel Expenses totaled $26. Life and Health totaled $22,891. The Six Nations Elected Chief salary does not include dollars for speaking engagements or honoraria earned to sit on outside committees, including the annual Ontario First Nations Partnership Ltd., annual meeting in which chiefs receive an estimated $500 a day to attend in addition to any band honoraria or travel costs. Councillors also earn additional honoraria to sit as representatives on outside boards. The honoraria earned is not included in these numbers. Council passed a motion in 2016 allowing councillors to keep honoraria from outside committees if…
