Six Nations Elected Council looking to move to food sustainability

September 28, 2022 38 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be taking the first step to move turn Six Nations into a fully food sustainable community by potentially buying 243 hectares of farmland in Guelph. The land currently houses the University of Guelph’s Arkell Agricultural Research Station. The Arkell group works with the University of Guelph and is looking to dispose of the centre that includes the land and buildings. SNEC’s Consultation and accommodation Process (CAP) team recommended SNEC approach the university to discuss a partnership agreement that would allow the land to continue to be used for agriculture and training and offer Six Nations youth a chance to work in agriculture, while growing food for Six Nations. In addition, CAP told SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting Monday, (Sept. 26) it…

