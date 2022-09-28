SN Elected Council to test for early COVID-19 strains in community

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is trying to get ahead of any COVID-19 outbreak by testing Ohsweken’s wastewater. The Six Nations Emergency Control Group (SNECG), set up when COVID-19 broke out, recommended the testing to SNEC’s political Liaison meeting Monday (Sept. 27th). Public Works director and SNECG chair Mike Montour said they would partner with the University of Waterloo to determine what kind of strain of COVID-19, if any, is in Six Nations. The university will collect samples from the community’s lagoons. He said the sampling and study was a step “forward towards mitigating any virus.” He said the data is for the community use only and not part of any study or research project. Montour said when the community shifted to reporting on your own “there…
