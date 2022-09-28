Slider
Sports

Snipers hoping to defend league title and vye for national championship

September 28, 2022 29 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Snipers will be looking to make some history in their upcoming season. The local squad captured the Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) East Division championship this past April. And now the Six Nations side is hoping it will become the first league entrant to successfully defend its championship title. If the Snipers manage to indeed win another league crown, then they will also have the opportunity for some national glory. That’s because it was announced this past week that the ALL will for the first time in its history have a Canadian championship as well. A four-team ALL West Division, comprised of four British Columbia squads, had its inaugural season this past year. Teams from that grouping did not square off against any ALL…

