Editorial
EDITORIAL : When $ signs get in your eye

September 28, 2022 58 views

Six Nations has been waiting 30 years to get its day in court. Now the community’s potentially multi trillion-dollar lawsuit demanding an answer from Canada and Ontario about what happened to its lands and money is only a few months away. Three months in fact. That is, it was. Until the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) decided to intervene in the court action claiming to represent all Haudenosaunee citizens. The court has told them, simply put, prove it. The HCCC has had 30 years to become involved in the lawsuit. A suit that could, as both Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) lands directors; the retired Phil Monture and current director Lonny Bomberry, have told the community for three decades, secure the community’s future. No one is going to, as Councillor Helen…

