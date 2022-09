Couple facing multiple drug charges after OPP and Six Nations Police arrest

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the aid of the Six Nations Police Service who initiated a traffic stop Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:55 p.m..

Haldimand OPP Detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) charged two individuals with drug offences and firearm offences following an ongoing investigation in Hagersville.

The CSCU obtained information that a man was in possession of a saw-off shot gun and illegal drugs at an address on John Street in Hagersville. A traffic stop was initiated by members of the Six Nations Police Service and two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

CSCU executed a search warrant at an address in Hagersville and officers seized a loaded saw-off bolt action shot gun, several rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone seeds.

OPP has charged David George Richard Goyit, 38, of Brantford with:

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid other than Heroin

Also charged is Misty Eve Reeanna Hill, 39, of Hagersville with:

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid other than Heroin

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

