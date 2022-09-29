National News
ticker

Couple facing multiple drug charges after OPP and Six Nations Police arrest

September 29, 2022 122 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the aid of the Six Nations Police Service who initiated a traffic stop Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:55 p.m..

Haldimand OPP Detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) charged two individuals with drug offences and firearm offences following an ongoing investigation in Hagersville.

The CSCU obtained information  that a man was in possession of a saw-off shot gun and illegal drugs at an address on John Street in Hagersville. A traffic stop was initiated by members of the Six Nations Police Service and two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

CSCU executed a search warrant at an address in Hagersville and officers seized a loaded saw-off bolt action shot gun, several rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone seeds.

OPP has charged David George Richard Goyit, 38, of Brantford with:

  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid other than Heroin

Also charged is Misty Eve Reeanna Hill, 39, of Hagersville with:

  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid other than Heroin
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

                                               

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National library association calls for release of remaining residential school records

September 29, 2022 27

OTTAWA- The Canadian Federation of Library Associations is calling on federal cabinet ministers to support a…

Read more
National News

Indigenous motorcycle club’s Unity Ride ends in Niagara on the Lake 

September 29, 2022 33

By Evan Loree  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Sovereign Motorcycle Club was at Queenston Memorial Park…

Read more

Leave a Reply