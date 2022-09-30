Brantford Police arrest 18-year-old in homicide

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating the death of one man and another is in custody after a disturbance at a Henry Street residence Thursday evening.

BPS said they responded to a disturbance Thursday, September 29, 2022, at about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Henry Street, near Stanley Street.

At the residence police found a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the Brantford Police Service, Brantford Fire and Brant County Paramedics also responded.

The victim received medical treatment and was transported to hospital. Despite receiving life-saving efforts he succumbed to his injuries.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

At this time, the Brantford Police Service would like to advise the public that there is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Additional information will be released once available.

