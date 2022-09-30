National News
ticker

Brantford Police arrest wanted man after recieving suspicious vehicle call

September 30, 2022 4 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant after receiving a call today, (Friday Sept., 23, 2022). at about 9 a.m.. of a suspicious vehicle parked on Tenth Avenue.

Joshua Beaver (BPS Photo)

Police arrived at the scene, found the vehicle and a man inside sitting in the driver’s seat who appeared to be unconscious. The man was identified by officers to be Joshua Beaver, wanted on an active arrest warrant for a prior incident.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle he was in had been reported as stolen with a neighbouring police service.

Officers woke the accused, who was arrested, and taken into custody.

Police said during the arrest, the accused became unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services was contacted and transported the accused to hospital to receive medical treatment.

As a result of this investigation, Joshua Beaver, 33, of Brantford, stands accused of the following Criminal Code violations:

  • Possession of Stolen Goods over $5000
  • Resist Arrest
  • Failure to comply with Undertaking
  • Operation while Prohibited x6

Additionally, in relation to the incident which occurred on August 7, 2022, Beaver also stands charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

  • Operation while Prohibited by Order x 7
  • Possession of Stolen Goods over $5,000
  • Dangerous Operation
  • Flight from Police Officer
  • Failure to Comply with Undertaking
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Assault with weapon x 2

The accused was held for bail.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police arrest 18-year-old in homicide

September 30, 2022 12

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating the death of one man and another is…

Read more
National News

First Nation getting clearer picture of who attended area residential school 

September 30, 2022 9

By Calvi Leon  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Canada marks the grim legacy of its Indigenous…

Read more

Leave a Reply