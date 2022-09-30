Brantford Police arrest wanted man after recieving suspicious vehicle call

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant after receiving a call today, (Friday Sept., 23, 2022). at about 9 a.m.. of a suspicious vehicle parked on Tenth Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene, found the vehicle and a man inside sitting in the driver’s seat who appeared to be unconscious. The man was identified by officers to be Joshua Beaver, wanted on an active arrest warrant for a prior incident.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle he was in had been reported as stolen with a neighbouring police service.

Officers woke the accused, who was arrested, and taken into custody.

Police said during the arrest, the accused became unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services was contacted and transported the accused to hospital to receive medical treatment.

As a result of this investigation, Joshua Beaver, 33, of Brantford, stands accused of the following Criminal Code violations:

Possession of Stolen Goods over $5000

Resist Arrest

Failure to comply with Undertaking

Operation while Prohibited x6

Additionally, in relation to the incident which occurred on August 7, 2022, Beaver also stands charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

Operation while Prohibited by Order x 7

Possession of Stolen Goods over $5,000

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Police Officer

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Assault with weapon x 2

The accused was held for bail.

