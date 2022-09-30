Uncategorized

Creator’s Stone meteorite to be returned to original site in Alberta 

September 30, 2022 20 views

EDMONTON- The Alberta government has signed an agreement with a First Nations group to return an ancient meteorite to its original location.

Manitou Asiniy, also known as the Creator’s Stone or Manitou Stone, is a 145-kilogram iron meteorite that landed in the Iron Creek area, close to the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, billions of years ago.

The stone held spiritual significance to Indigenous people across the Prairies and was thought to protect buffalo herds.

It was moved to Toronto in the late 1800s and later went to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Consultations between the museum and Indigenous groups about the fate of the stone started in 2002.

Elder Leonard Bastien says the return of the stone is important to reawakening a sense of peace, prosperity, hope and healing for all people.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Providers say addictions services available, but awareness is lacking

September 30, 2022 24

By Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Services to help those struggling with addiction are available…

Read more
Uncategorized

AFN Chief urges reflection about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day 

September 30, 2022 18

VICTORIA-The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says today’s National Day of Truth and…

Read more

Leave a Reply