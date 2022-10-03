‘Reconciliation Starts with You’ promotes tolerance among non Indigenous

By Ryan Clarke

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Friday was the 2nd annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day Canadians honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families, and communities.

It is also a day people wear orange shirts to represent Every Child Matters, started by Phyllis Webstad, a residential school survivor.

Events are held all over Canada to honour these movements and events, including here in Lethbridge.

Cindy Rendall, founder of Untethered Heart Counselling, held her workshop “Reconciliation Starts with You” Friday at the Interfaith Food Bank, aiming to educate those in the community interested in what reconciliation means, what to do as a non-Indigenous person, and discuss the impacts of systemic racism.

The safe and open environment facilitated discussions on the topic, helping with the education about what truth and reconciliation truly is.

“It’s a workshop for non-Indigenous people to look at the truth of what brings us to what today is. Not only the past and present with Indigenous people, but also our role as white settlers in this country,” said Rendall. “It is sponsored by the City of Lethbridge and Reconciliation Lethbridge, last year they asked me to put this together and because it was successful, we are doing it again.”

Working through multiple methods of teaching, Rendall uses her skills as a registered social worker, and her Master’s in Clinical Practice, to help facilitate a learning environment for all those that attend.

“There are two sides to it. We need to know the history of Indigenous peoples, understanding the impacts of colonization,”

said Rendall. “Then we also need to be able to look at our truths as white people, and the privileges that we hold. How does systemic racism really benefit us? And we kind of have to look at that ugly truth, because sometimes we like to think we are nice, but we don’t want to look at our racist tendencies, or we might even be unaware of the things we are upholding towards that.”

Not looking to wag a finger or use shame as a platform, Rendall instead uses open discussion and educational videos to help encourage learning and keep an open mind about understanding the topic.

“This is the first step on a journey that will come to learning,” said Rendall. “This will continue with self-reflection and looking inwards. Also looking at what differences people can make in terms of policies towards Indigenous people. How we speak up and be an ally.”

With a successful presentation last year, the workshop comes with the 2nd anniversary of Truth and Reconciliation, looking to continue the messages it started with.

“We have a nice mix of community members and an increasing interest in this workshop,” said Rendall. “I have been contacted by agencies that weren’t able to be here today, interested in offering this to their staff. It is encouraging to see people make a difference in our community.”

