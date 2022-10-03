National News
ticker

Winnipeg police investigating death of First Nations woman who was burned 

October 3, 2022 76 views

WINNIPEG, MAN-Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a First Nations woman as a homicide after she was hospitalized for severe burns to her body.

Police say 41-year-old Melissa Cook was hospitalized in early July and died on Aug. 20.

Officers became involved in the investigation five days later after the chief medical examiner’s office notified them that her death was a homicide.

Police say Cook was likely burned between late June and early July.

They say she was homeless and living in encampments at the time.

They say they do not believe Cook was targeted because she was homeless.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sacheen Littlefeather passes, actress who declined Marlo Brando’s Academy Award

October 3, 2022 70

Updated Oct. 3, 2022 12:01 p.m. EDT LONDON –Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon…

Read more
National News

`Our country’s history is complicated, but you don’t make it better by ignoring it or glossing over it’: Murray Sinclair

October 3, 2022 81

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Warning: The information and material here may trigger unpleasant…

Read more

Leave a Reply