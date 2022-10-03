Winnipeg police investigating death of First Nations woman who was burned 

WINNIPEG, MAN-Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a First Nations woman as a homicide after she was hospitalized for severe burns to her body.

Police say 41-year-old Melissa Cook was hospitalized in early July and died on Aug. 20.

Officers became involved in the investigation five days later after the chief medical examiner’s office notified them that her death was a homicide.

Police say Cook was likely burned between late June and early July.

They say she was homeless and living in encampments at the time.

They say they do not believe Cook was targeted because she was homeless.

