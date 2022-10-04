Brantford Police seek suspect in store robbery

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in connection with the robbery of a retail business.

Police said a Rawdon Street convenience store was robbed Sept., 19, 2022 at about 3 p.m.

Police said information received to indicated a lone male suspect entered the business, appeared to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the store employee. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

No physical injuries were sustained during the incident.

Detectives have now obtained a still image from nearby surveillance video of the suspect and are distributing it to the public in hopes that information will be provided to assist in the identification of this individual.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, thin build, wearing a red base ball hat, a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.

