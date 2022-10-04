National News
Officers take down protest camp on front lawn of Manitoba legislature

WINNIPEG, MAN- Winnipeg police and conservation officers have moved in on a protest camp on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature, arresting several people and hauling away equipment.

Police say they made the decision to dismantle the camp due to escalating threats, indications that there were weapons, and aggressive behaviour.

Officers started taking down teepees and removing items including a propane barbecue.

The camp has been adorned with signs and flags highlighting a variety of issues, from the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools to COVID-19 restrictions and conflict in the Middle East.

It has been in place for a few months but was recently enlarged.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says people have a right to protest, but not a right to set up permanent structures and threaten the safety of people accessing the legislature grounds.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

