Ohsweken man facing Impaired Driving Charge

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 39-year-old Ohsweken man is facing an impaired driving charged after being stopped by Six Nations Police conducting a traffic stop .

SN Police were on general patrol Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 8:08 PM, when they spotted a motor vehicle swerving onto the shoulder and into the opposite lane on 4th line Road.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver noticing the driver to have slurred speech and alcohol emanating from his breath. Police also observed a variety of alcohol beverages inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Driving and for outstanding warrants. While police were taking the driver into custody, he was very unsteady on his feet.

Kyle Jeffery Johnson, 39, of Ohsweken was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Sec. 320.14(1)(a) Impaired Operation

Sec. 320.14(1)(b) Alcohol per se offence (“80 plus”)

Sec. 320.13(1) Dangerous Driving

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, ON at a later date.

Add Your Voice