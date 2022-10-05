Fall Festival fun in Chiefswood Park

It was fun and creativity combined at this year’s fall festival at Chiefswood Park. (Photos by Bree Duwyn)

By Bree Dwyn

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Fall Festival returned to Chiefswood Park for the first time since COVID-19, where Six Nations community members got to enjoy a sunny Autumn day packed with vendors, rides and games, and pumpkin painting on Saturday (Oct. 1).

In partnership with Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), the festival was free to enjoy, except for sparing $5 to toss a pie in someone’s face.

SNGRDC and their program, The Community Collaborators, have sponsorships that aid in doing things for the community. The Fall Festival being the last event of the year.

The grounds of Chiefswood Park were covered with food trucks and vendor tables, selling baked goods, crafts, beaded jewelry and more.

The festival saw over 1000 attendees from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. where people could be shuttled to-and-fro in a hayride style from their cars to the event.

Alysha Filer, SNGRDC Communications Coordinator, said that accessibility is a very important aspect.

“We want people to be able to come in and enjoy it and bring more people in the future,” she said.

Planning for the festival first began in April, and Filer said they hope to add even more rides and activities next year.

An area was designated for a few amusement park rides and various field games like giant Jenga. Some unique additions to entertainment included a large rock climbing wall and a mechanical bull.

Attendees also had the opportunity to toss pie into the faces of a few familiar faces from Six Nations Elected Council, such as Elected Chief Hill and Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill.

The Pie in the Face booth raised $700, which will be put towards cultural programming at Chiefswood Park.

Several bags of non-perishables were collected, which will be donated to the Six Nations Food Bank and $453.40 was raised to be given to the OSTTC longhouse, which will help the rebuilding of the structure.

