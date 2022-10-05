Man sleeping at wheel charged with Impaired Driving

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged a 36-year-old man with impaired driving after finding a motorist asleep at the wheel.

Police received a report of a vehicle in the middle of the road on 5th Line Road with a man slumped over the wheel Tuesday, October 04, 2022 at 5:48 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Impala sleeping. Police said they detected a heavy odour of alcohol emanating from the man’s breath and mumbled speech along with several empty alcoholic containers in the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver for Impaired Driving. The driver required assistance with exiting the vehicle.

Aroniakeha Elijah, 36 of Ohsweken was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

S. 320.18 Operation while Prohibited

S. 320.14(1)(a) Impaired Operation

S. 254(5) Fail/Refuse Breathalyzer

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, ON at a later court date.

Add Your Voice