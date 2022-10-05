Local News
Marking Orange Shirt Day with picnics to kids day to a festival

October 5, 2022 1 view
With laughter and love Mississauga of Six Nations New Credit celebrated kids on Orange Shirt Day

Six Nations gives out “picnic packs” to mark Orange Shirt Day By Bree Duwyn, Writer Photos : Bree Duwyn A small army of volunteers along with Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) members   handed out picnic packs in a drive-thru event at the Oneida Business Park Thursday (Sept. 29) helping the community mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation also known as Orange Shirt Day. “We recognize that a lot of events will be taking place (on Orange Shirt Day Sept 30),” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We wanted to come up with something where our families could be together and have these packs of fresh, healthy foods.” Six Nations did not hold an event to mark the day. He said the packs will give families a chance to come…

