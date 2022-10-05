Minister signs deal to return land to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

By Jan Murphy Local Journalism Initiative reporter Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Donald Maracle and federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller sign a historic deal in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Monday morning, settling a portion of a decades old land claim dispute on the reserve. The deal also sees the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte compensated financially for loss of use. Flanked by federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, council members past and present as well as many public servants involved in the partial agreement, Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief R. Donald Maracle announced the return of 299.43 acres of the Culbertson Tract to the reserve east of Belleville, nearly 200 years after the Mohawk chief said it was illegally taken. The settlement, which has been…



