Ohsweken-based Arena Lacrosse League squad rebrands itself

By Sam Laskaris Writer Goodbye St. Catharines Shockwave. And hello Ohsweken Bears. The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) franchise, which has been in existence since 2017, was known as the St. Catharines Shockwave even though it played all of its home contests at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) in Hagersville. But league officials announced this past week that the squad would be rebranded and now called the Ohsweken Bears, to be more reflective of the community it actually represents. Traditionally about half the team’s players each year are from Ohsweken. Ron Henry, who has served as the club’s head coach and general manager since its inception, is pleased the team has changed its name. “Even the guys on the team talked about it,” he said. “We never played a game in…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice