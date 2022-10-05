OPP post reward on National Day of Action for MMIWG and 2SLGBTQIA

Missing woman last seen at Six Nations By Bree Duwyn Writer Amber Ellis, a 34-year-old mother from Hagersville, Ont., has been missing since March 2021. Ellis was last seen near the end of February 2021 on Six Nations, and investigators now believe Ellis may have been a victim of foul play, according to a news release issued on Monday (Oct. 3) by Hamilton OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi The Ontario Government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Ellis. Detective Inspector Chris Josiah said that he is “confident this reward will provide added incentive for anyone who has been hesitant in providing police with information that can assist our investigators in bringing this case to a resolution for…



