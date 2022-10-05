Local News
SN Band employees required to report income to Ontario Sunshine list…haven’t

October 5, 2022 2 views

By Turtle Staff The Ontario Sunshine List came out at the end of March, but Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) has no employees registered on the list for 2021, -2022 despite having disclosed salary information since 2013. The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, was passed in 1996 and “makes Ontario’s public sector more open and accountable to taxpayers. The act requires organizations that receive public funding from the Province of Ontario to make public, by March 31 each year, the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.” Agencies required to disclose salaries include the Government of Ontario, Crown agencies (which applies to SNGR), municipalities, hospitals, boards of public health, school boards, universities and colleges, Ontario Power Generations…

