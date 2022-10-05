Two men facing multiple drug and weapons charges after Six Nations police arrests

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at local property .

Six Nations Police released information on the week old arrests saying during the raid at a River Range Road property September 30, 2022, police faced a man brandishing an extended sharp edged weapon upon entry into the residence.

Police said they quickly subdued the man who was taken into custody. A second man was located and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence resulted in the following being seized: cell phones, ammunition, several edged weapons, a digital scale, currency, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police arrested and charged Corey Tyler Michael Hill, 27, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (four counts)

CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)

CC 127 Disobey Court Order

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000

Police arrested and charged Steven Travis Hill, 31, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CC 267 (a) Assault with a Weapon

CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)

CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (two counts)

CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

CC 145 (4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking

CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000

Both accused were held for a formal bail hearing.

