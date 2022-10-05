Two men facing multiple drug and weapons charges after Six Nations police arrests

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at local property .
Six Nations Police released information on the week old arrests saying during the raid at a River Range Road property September 30, 2022, police faced a man brandishing an extended sharp edged weapon upon entry into the residence.
Police said they quickly subdued the man who was taken into custody. A second man was located and taken into custody without incident.
A search of the residence resulted in the following being seized: cell phones, ammunition, several edged weapons, a digital scale, currency, fentanyl and cocaine.
Police arrested and charged Corey Tyler Michael Hill, 27, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:
CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession
CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order
CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (four counts)
CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)
CC 127 Disobey Court Order
CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use
CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl
CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine
CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone
CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000
Police arrested and charged Steven Travis Hill, 31, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:
CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use
CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession
CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl
CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine
CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone
CC 267 (a) Assault with a Weapon
CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)
CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (two counts)
CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order
CC 145 (4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking
CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000
Both accused were held for a formal bail hearing.