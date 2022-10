Two men facing multiple drug and weapons charges after Six Nations police arrests

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at local property .

Six Nations Police released information on the week old arrests saying during the raid at a River Range Road property September 30, 2022, police faced a man brandishing an extended sharp edged weapon upon entry into the residence.

Police said they quickly subdued the man who was taken into custody. A second man was located and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence resulted in the following being seized: cell phones, ammunition, several edged weapons, a digital scale, currency, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police arrested and charged Corey Tyler Michael Hill, 27, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (four counts)

CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)

CC 127 Disobey Court Order

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000

Police arrested and charged Steven Travis Hill, 31, of Ohsweken with the following criminal offences:

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CC 267 (a) Assault with a Weapon

CC 733.1(1) Breach Probation (two counts)

CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other than to Attend Court (two counts)

CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

CC 145 (4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking

CC 354(1) Possession under $5,000

Both accused were held for a formal bail hearing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page