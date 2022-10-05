Where’s the money?

Editorial
The single most important thing any governing body does is take care of it’s community’s money. Between Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) millions upon millions of community dollars are in their care. Monies coming not just in the form of program funding dollars but dollars coming in settlements. Dollars that belong to the community. Yet neither council has held any kind of public meetings or discussion on what they are doing with Six Nations’ money. The HCCC doesn’t think it’s necessary to provide audits.We know that since they haven’t in years. Yet they have moved to intervene in a trillion dollar court case aimed at finding out what happened to Six Nations money and lands. Kinda ironic actually. At the same time they…

