Business
ticker

Winnipeg police say machete, other weapons found at dismantled protest camp

October 5, 2022 19 views

Winnipeg police have charged five more people after dismantling a protest camp on the north lawn of the Manitoba legislature.

Police say the four men and one woman are charged with obstructing a peace officer and occupying a structure in the legislative precinct.

Police had charged seven others Monday after stopping protesters from bringing in large poles to construct a teepee.

Officers moved in Tuesday, made more arrests and dismantled the camp.

Protesters have said there were no weapons on-site and they only had materials to chop wood and build teepees.

Police say they recovered axes, body armour, a spear, a machete and a metre-long club.

The camp was adorned with signs and flags highlighting a variety of issues, from the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools to COVID-19 restrictions to conflict in the Middle East.

It is separate from an Indigenous-led camp on the legislature’s east lawn, which has been ongoing for more than a year and was not the subject of police actions Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fall Festival fun in Chiefswood Park

October 5, 2022 21

It was fun and creativity combined at this year’s fall festival at Chiefswood Park. (Photos by…

Read more
National News

Two men facing multiple drug and weapons charges after Six Nations police arrests

October 5, 2022 22

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Six…

Read more

Leave a Reply