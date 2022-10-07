COVID-19 outbreak at Iroquois Lodge

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Ohsweken Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak with 16 positive COVID-19 cases amongst residents and seven cases amongst staff at the Iroquois Lodge, in Ohsweken, Ont.

Two residents of the Iroquois Lodge tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test on Sept. 28, according to a media release issued by Six Nations on Thursday (Oct. 6). These individuals were immediately placed in isolation and were administered PCR tests to be sent to the lab for further confirmation of positive result.

In accordance with protocol, Ohsweken Public Health declared the outbreak and directed staff to isolate any positive cases and those who were in close contact with those individuals, read the media release.

There will be no general visitors to the Iroquois Lodge at this time and only two designated caregivers per resident are permitted to visit during this outbreak.

One PSW team will be assigned to isolation rooms, while being separated from other staff and facilities to limit any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Family members of Iroquois Lodge residents have been notified of the outbreak and are receiving regular updates by Lodge staff.

