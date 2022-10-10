National News
Brantford police arrest three in aggravated assault of city woman

October 10, 2022 88 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Two teenaged girls and a 20-year-old man are facing Aggravated Assault causing bodily harm charges after a city woman was assaulted.

Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers responded to a call Thursday, October 6, 2022, at about 3:30 p.m., that a woman had been assaulted and found  in a Fifth Avenue  residence.

BPS said a 24-year-old woman  was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police said she had been found unconscious after allegedly being assaulted the previous evening.

Police  attended the scene, and after investigation, three individuals were taken into custody. Police said a  17-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were each charged with Aggravated Assault causing bodily harm.

Police said because the accused females are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused would not be released .

The BPS advised the public that there is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident. The involved parties were known to each other. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident, who has not already done so, is asked to contact Detective Torek of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2272.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

