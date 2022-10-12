COVID-19 outbreak at Iroquois Lodge; 23 staff and elders hit

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

Got a problem with Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) or its administration?

Instead of calling your councillors SNEC has come up with a new soution…they hired a sort of ombudusman to hear complaints.

SNEC announced the new position and the person that will fill on Facebook over the holiday.

The job, entitled Yerihwahron:kas (They Hear the Matters), has been filled by enios Shakokwenios Joseph Martin, according to the Six Nations community bulletin posted on Friday (Oct. 7).

Martin’s role will be to address community concerns as “the first or second point of contact for community members” who may have complaints and concerns about SNEC programs, services and any unmet needs.

He will work closely with the SNECl, directors and managers to determine how to resolve any community issues.

SNEC did not reply to requests for comment on this new position in time for publication.

Martin is from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and has worked in the human service field within the community for over a decade as a counsellor in numerous positions.

He graduated from Fanshawe College with a three-year Ontario Advanced Diploma as a Child and Youth Worker and studied the Mohawk language at Kawennio elementary, while also attending ceremonies.

Attempts to reach Martin went unanswered.

Martin did not reply to requests for comment on this new position and the full scope of his involvement in council discussions in time for publication.

Add Your Voice