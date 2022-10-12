Local News
Slider

Route 54 annual harvest food give-away helps cut costs for Thanksgiving dinner

October 12, 2022 57 views
Volunteering knows no age. Gracie Hill, is taking after her grandmother Kris Hill volunteering Saturday (Oct 8) and found herself wrestling with a ton of potatoes at Route 54 Variety and Gas’s annual Harvest Festive Food Give away.

Fun and lots of food at annual Harvest Festival By Lynda Powless Editor Weather hasn’t stopped it over the past five years. Not even Covid-19 stood a chance. So sunny skies Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) were a welcome sign for the annual Route 54 Variety and Gas Harvest Festival Food Give-away. Cars and trucks were lined up down Highway 54 for what has become an annual Thanksgiving event. At Route 54 Gas Variety and Gas family and volunteers were rushing to get bags loaded with just about every kind of locally grown vegetable you could need for your Thanksgiving feast. Potatoes, squash, tomatoes, garlic, onions, apples, and cabbage filled the wagon. Volunteers packed up a bag and handed it out in the drive-thru event. For some of those in line…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Hamilton asks Ontario to prevent “interruptions” of creek cleanup by the HDI

October 12, 2022 72

By Bree Duwyn Writer The Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) continues to urge City of Hamilton officials…

Read more
National News

Mentorship program aims to restore first language

October 12, 2022 52

 By Jan Murphy  Local Journalism Initiative TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY- A mentor apprentice program launched by Tsi…

Read more