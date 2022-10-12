Local News
Six Nations encouraged to submit complaints about the band to newly hired “Yerihwahron:kas”

October 12, 2022 97 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer Got a problem with Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) or its administration? Instead of calling your councillors SNEC has come up with a new soution…they hired a sort of ombudusman to hear complaints. SNEC announced the new position and the person that will fill on Facebook over the holiday. The job, entitled Yerihwahron:kas (They Hear the Matters), has been filled by enios Shakokwenios Joseph Martin, according to the Six Nations community bulletin posted on Friday (Oct. 7). Martin’s role will be to address community concerns as “the first or second point of contact for community members” who may have complaints and concerns about SNEC programs, services and any unmet needs. He will work closely with the SNECl, directors and managers to determine how to resolve any…

