Six Nations’ Farmer to receive award of excellence at imagineNATIVE

By Sam Laskaris Writer Six Nations actor and musician Gary Farmer will be honoured later this month at a prestigious Toronto film festival. Farmer, 69, will be presented with the August Schellenberg Award of Excellence at this year’s imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival. Farmer will be presented with his award, which is also known as simply the Augie, during a ceremony on Oct. 22. The imagineNATIVE festival runs Oct. 18-23. The Augie is named after late actor August (Augie) Schellenberg, who had Mohawk ancestry. The award is presented annually to an Indigenous actor, primarily based on the longevity and impact of their career. Farmer, whose acting career spans more than four decades, wants to make it clear that he has no interest to stop working. “I’ll work until I…



