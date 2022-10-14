National News
Brantford man facing arson charges after vehicle fires set

October 14, 2022 58 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- A  city man man is facing arson charges after multiple vehicles were set on fire early this morning.

Brantford Police Services (BPS) received an emergency call at 3:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022,  after a fire engulfed five vehicles parked on Dalhousie Street.

Members of the Brantford Fire Department worked to quickly extinguish the fires. The vehicles received extensive damage.

An investigation was launched and BPS has charged a 22-year-old local man with five counts of arson and mischief over $5000.

The unnamed man was held pending bail.

