Brantford Police looking for three men wanted in armed robbery

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford police are investigating an armed commercial robbery and a vehicle theft at the Lynden Park Mall Wednesday, Oct., 12, 2022 and are seeking information from the public to help identify the suspects.

Brantford Police Service (BPS) said the three men entered the business at about 8:00 P.M.,. The business was located within the Lynden Park Mall at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said information was received to indicate three suspects entered the business with one brandishing a firearm and engaging employees, while the other two suspects robbed the business. The suspects obtained an unknown quantity of property and fled the scene.

A short time later, officers with the Brantford Police Service responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft that occurred near Lynden Road and Brantwood Park Road.

Occupants of the motor vehicle were forced from their vehicle by the same suspects involved in the commercial robbery.

The suspects were last seen travelling northbound on Brantwood Park Road.

Suspect #1: Male, black, 6’0″, medium build, wearing a black, puffy winter jacket, black shoes, black ski mask, black pants, and black gloves.

Suspect #2: Male, black 6’0″, medium build, wearing black shoes, black ski mask, black gloves, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black gloves.

Suspect #3: Male, black, approximately 5’9″ – 5’11”, wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, black pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Groen at 519-756-7050 extension 2206 or Detective Phil Minotti 519-756-7050 extension 2265.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

